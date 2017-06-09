INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Twelve employees of a Democrat-linked group focused on mobilizing black voters in Indiana are accused of submitting fake or fraudulent voter registration applications ahead of last year's general election in order to meet quotas, according to charging documents filed Friday.

Prosecutors allege that 11 temporary workers employed by the Indiana Voter Registration Project created and submitted an unknown number of falsified applications. According to a probable cause affidavit, a supervisor for those canvassers, Holiday Burke, was also charged, as was the group.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said State Police found no evidence of voter fraud or voter suppression and that the charges against the workers arose from "a very bad, ill-advised business practice" of setting canvassers what appears to be a daily quota.

The Indiana Voter Registration Project's effort to register primarily black voters was overseen by Patriot Majority USA, which has ties to the Democratic Party, including Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and former President Bill Clinton.

Patriot Majority has denied any wrongdoing. Spokesman Bill Buck on Friday declined to comment.

State Police began investigating the group in August after a clerk in Hendricks County near Indianapolis flagged about a dozen registration forms that had missing or suspicious information. That investigation expanded to 56 counties where Patriot Majority said it had collected about 45,000 voter registration applications before last November's election.

All 12 defendants face one count each of procuring or submitting voter registration applications known to be false, fictitious or fraudulent. Eleven of them face one perjury count each, while the 12th - their supervisor - faces one count of counterfeiting.

If convicted on all the charges each defendant faces up to 2