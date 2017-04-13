Eagle Herald











Apr 13, 3:59 PM EDT

Vulgar video surfaces of candidate who was on 'Apprentice'


NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- A former "Apprentice" contestant who was caught on video using a vulgarity to proposition a woman says he won't end his bid for a New Jersey Assembly seat.

Republican Brian McDowell says he was joking around and didn't intend to be degrading when he was filmed telling a woman she should have sex with him. He says he has known the woman for 10 years and thinks a Democratic spy may have shot the video.

He says he's staying in the race because he wants to reduce property taxes.

McDowell appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2005 before getting fired by now-President Donald Trump. He coordinated Trump's campaign in part of southern Jersey.

He will remain on the ballot in the GOP primary. But Republicans dropped him from the preferred slot for party-backed candidates in his home county of Cape May.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.