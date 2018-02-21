Eagle Herald











Feb 21, 6:29 PM EST

Next flight to Wakanda? Airports having some fun on Twitter


Now boarding the next flight to ... Wakanda?

Some airports had fun this week on Twitter with the futuristic African country in the hit movie "Black Panther."

Orlando International Airport tweeted a photo of an airplane bearing the words "Wakanda Air" and a black panther logo. The tweet said the airport was "delighted to announce ... daily nonstop flights to the beautiful nation of Wakanda."

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted a photo of a sign listing a 7:30 p.m. departure to Wakanda with the words, "The bags are packed. #Wakanda forever."

Lupita Nyong'o tweeted back, "Apart from La Femme Nakia, what else is on the in-flight entertainment? T'Challa's Angels, M'Baku To The Future, Shuri's Gotta Have It, Killmonger Bill, W'Kabi In The Woods...?"

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.