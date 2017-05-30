Eagle Herald











May 30, 6:01 PM EDT

Bodyguard of rapper Wale charged with illegal gun possession


BOSTON (AP) -- A bodyguard for rapper Wale has been accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license and has been arrested.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rkV3qZ ) Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The newspaper says the prosecutor and Miller's defense attorney have identified him as a bodyguard for hip-hop artist Wale, a Washington native behind songs including "Bad" and "The Matrimony."

Police say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.

Police say Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say Miller didn't have a valid firearms license.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

