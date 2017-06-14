Eagle Herald











Jun 14, 9:33 AM EDT

Wallenda to discuss hanging by teeth over Niagara Falls


NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is a day away from a planned stunt to hang from a helicopter by her teeth as it flies over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda is scheduled to discuss her plans with reporters Wednesday morning on the American side of the Falls.

Wallenda's stunt is planned for Thursday, the fifth anniversary of her husband's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada.

Erendira Wallenda plans to hold on by her teeth as the helicopter carrying her flies high above the Falls.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Everyone survived.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.