Mar 15, 12:29 PM EDT

Average annual Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The average Wall Street banker bonus came to slightly more than $138,000 in 2016. That's according to data from the New York State Comptroller's Office.

The major banks set aside $23.9 billion for bonuses in 2016, or $138,210 per worker, up 2 percent from a year earlier. Bonuses remain well below than the levels they were in their heydays before the financial crisis, when the average bonus was $191,360.

While most Wall Street bankers make a salary, the vast majority of their compensation comes in the form of annual bonuses.

