WASHINGTON (AP) -- The A-10 Warthog attack plane is sitting pretty. It was once on the brink of forced retirement, but now the plane with the ungainly shape and odd nickname has been given new life.

The Warthog has been spared by Air Force leaders who have reversed the Obama administration's view of it as a costly extra in a time of tight budgets.

In the Pentagon budget plan sent to Congress this week, the Air Force proposes to keep all 283 A-10s flying for the foreseeable future.

Three years ago, the Pentagon proposed scrapping the fleet for what it estimated as $3.5 billion in savings over five years. Congress said no.

The following year, the military tried again but said the retirement would not be final until 2019. Congress again said no.