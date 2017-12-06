PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A jewel-encrusted medal owned and worn by George Washington is going on display in Philadelphia for the first time since it was presented to Washington in the city 233 years ago.

The Diamond Eagle is the badge of office of the president general of the Society of the Cincinnati. The organization was founded by officers of the Continental Army at the end of the Revolutionary War to preserve the revolution's memory.

The Eagle was presented to Washington by officers of the French Navy and designed by military engineer Pierre L'Enfant. It was fashioned in gold and silver and embedded with nearly 200 diamonds, emeralds and rubies.

The Eagle will be on display at the Museum of the American Revolution from Wednesday to March 3.