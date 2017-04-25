Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 9:25 AM EDT

Lady Gaga, 'Pokemon Go,' Women's March snag Webby Awards


NEW YORK (AP) -- Lady Gaga, "Pokemon Go" and January's Women's March among the winners of this year's Webby Awards.

Gaga won a pair of Webbys for her high-tech tribute to David Bowie at last year's Grammys, which was produced in partnership with Intel. "Pokemon Go" was picked as best game and won two other awards after becoming a smartphone sensation last summer. The Women's March that took place the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration is being honored as Webby Social Movement of the Year.

Other winners include Beyonce's "Formation" video and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" which won a comedy Webby for its "Mean Tweets" segment. Kimmel was also a judge for the awards.

The awards will be handed out in New York during a ceremony next month hosted by Joel McHale.

