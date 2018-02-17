Eagle Herald











Feb 17, 2:07 PM EST

Weinstein Co. fires president after suit alleges inaction

By JOSH BOAK
AP Business Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

The Weinstein Co. board said Friday it voted unanimously to dismiss David Glasser. A statement announcing the firing was released to the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has said Glasser knew of allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein but failed to ensure they were investigated.

Schneiderman has sued the company and opposed one $500 million proposal to buy the studio that would not have guaranteed the ouster of top executives, including Glasser, who allegedly protected Weinstein.

The Weinstein Co. has not responded to a call for comment. Weinstein was ousted last year. He has denied nonconsensual sexual contact.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.