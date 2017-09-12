WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is accusing former campaign rival Hillary Clinton of "propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's unsure if President Donald Trump will be reading "What Happened," Clinton's account of the 2016 campaign. She says the president is "pretty well-versed on what happened."

Clinton's book was released on Tuesday.

Sanders says Clinton "ran one of the most negative campaigns in history" and says it's "sad" the last chapter of her public life will be defined by selling books with "false and reckless attacks." Sanders did not elaborate or offer any specifics.