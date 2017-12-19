WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House chief of staff John Kelly has met with a group of black Republicans to promote the administration in the aftermath of Omarosa Manigault Newman's departure.

Kelly told the group of black Republicans that "we are looking for talented young men and women" who would be willing to serve the country.

Kelly says he told the group "how rewarding it is" to serve the country and that the administration was "looking for very good people."

The White House chief of staff tells reporters he made a brief appearance in Monday's meeting. It came a week after Manigault Newman, one of the administration's most prominent and visible African-American senior staffers, left the administration.

Manigault Newman was escorted off the White House grounds after resigning last week.