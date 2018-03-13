WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is convening international donor nations to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, seeking "fresh thinking and a commitment to action" following a roadside bombing that struck the convoy of the Palestinian prime minister.

White House envoy Jason Greenblatt said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority should not be deterred by the attack on the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza.

The Palestinians are boycotting the meeting following President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Greenblatt says he regrets that the Palestinian Authority is not attending the meeting, adding, "This is not about politics."

The White House has been seeking to restart peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, and the conference aims to address the humanitarian challenges in Gaza.