Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST

Former Baghdad conductor's music is his message for unity

By VIVIAN SALAMA
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
Former Baghdad conductor's music is his message for unity

Group: Iraq executes 31 for alleged role in 2014 massacre

Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul 'fully liberated' from Islamic State

Pet pigeons take flight in Iraq's Mosul as militants retreat

Iraqi forces eye tougher fight in Mosul's west
Multimedia
Audio gallery of new art at the White House
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- When a bomb tore through a restaurant or business in Baghdad, Karim Wasfi and his cello would often appear with the urgency of a medic to promote his message of healing through music.

The former conductor of the Baghdad Symphony often drew a crowd of curious onlookers as he played - others desperate for peace and unity.

On Wednesday, Wasfi brought that message to the White House, and drew a similar crowd of onlookers facing their own challenges.

The half-Iraqi, half-Egyptian cellist and founder of the organization Peace Through Arts played serene classical tunes in Lafayette Park in Washington, across the street from the new home of President Donald Trump.

Alongside him, protests swelled, condemning an effort by Trump to suspend the issuance of U.S. visas in countries where adequate screening cannot occur. The president is expected to suspend immigrant and non-immigrant entry for citizens of countries of particular concern for 30 days. That could include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Federal law gives Trump broad authority to suspend immigration for groups of people whose entry is deemed "detrimental to U.S. interests." He is expected to specifically suspend any immigration, including for refugees, from Syria.

Wasfi said that he came to the White House in part to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the start of the Egyptian Revolution that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak - the "Arab Spring" that sparked a wave of self-determination across the region.

"It created lots of change, not only in Egypt but in the Middle East," he recalled, acknowledging that the struggle continues today.

"The experience I also have from Iraq is creating calmness, creating tranquility and creating better ways to prevent tension or radicalization, to help people to find better ways to convey and to interact," he said

Wasfi himself immigrated to the U.S. in 1995 and as a dual citizen divides his time between the U.S. and Iraq. He acknowledged the importance of addressing the global refugee crisis and radicalism that has afflicted Iraq and neighboring Syria, but he urged everyone to "calm down and approach the facts" instead of dealing with tensions through rash policies or violence.

"There is lots of tension everyplace," he said. "If we disagree on political views and ideologies, we can utilize our energy toward building and improving. So I hope to help create calmness and better ways to interact through music."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.