Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 8, 4:33 PM EST

Whole Foods' sales decline again, grocer cuts forecast


Multimedia
Memphis in May Barbecue Competition
Multimedia
Summer grilling recipes
Cream-filled chocolate eggs
Buffalo Wings
Potato Chip and Pretzel Baked Chicken
Crispy Baked Cod
Bacon Barley Risotto
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Popovers
Jerky Chili
Brown Butter Pasta
Freezer Jams
Summer snacks
Crafting the perfect deviled egg
How to make quick puff pastry
Fresh flatbread is quick, easy

NEW YORK (AP) -- Whole Foods says quarterly sales fell 2.4 percent at established locations, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines as it faces competitive pressures. The company also cut its sales and profit forecast for the year.

The Austin, Texas-based company has said it is working on better distinguishing itself from rivals, while also appealing to a broader base of customers with lower prices. It is also cutting costs and launched an offshoot chain, 365 by Whole Foods, that focuses on lower costs and convenience.

For the quarter ended Jan. 15, the company earned $95 million, or 30 cents per share. Not including one-time items, it earned 39 cents per share, in line with expectations.

Total revenue was $4.92 billion. Analysts expected $4.98 billion.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.