LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on comedian and alum Will Ferrell's commencement talk at the University of Southern California (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

He's been a race-car driver, a Santa's elf, and a TV anchorman in the movies.

And now, Will Ferrell says, with an honorary doctorate degree in hand he's ready to deliver a baby on an airliner, adding that he hopes it's United Airlines.

Ferrell, who delivered the keynote address at the University of Southern California's 134th commencement Friday, had graduates roaring with laughter throughout the nearly 30 minutes he stood at the podium after receiving his honorary degree.

As he shyly made his way to the stage in traditional graduation garb earlier, Ferrell said he could sense graduates' parents asking themselves, "Why Will Ferrell. I hate him. I hate his movies."

One of USC's most successful graduates, Ferrell occasionally turned serious to exhort students to never be afraid to pursue their goals. He added that he struggled for several years after his 1990 graduation from USC before breaking through in comedy.

---

12:13 a.m.

One of the University of Southern California's most distinguished alums - funnyman Will Ferrell - is returning to his alma mater to give the keynote address at this year's 134th commencement.

The question remains: Will the member of the Class of 1990 bring arguably his most famous comic persona with him to Friday's ceremony - faux TV anchorman Ron Burgundy?

Or will the former "Saturday Night Live" star delve into one of his many other characters.

Ferrell, who earned a journalism degree from USC, has starred in films such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," ''Elf" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

The longtime supporter of campus causes also received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2011.

More than 15,000 USC students are receiving degrees Friday.