LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Celebrities are using social media to express their support for International Women's Day on Wednesday. Here is a sampling:

- "We must support the empowerment of women & girls today & forever. Let us bring in a future that holds our shared opportunities. #IWD2017" - Forest Whitaker, on Twitter.

- "#internationalwomensday should be everyday. blessings to all the Queens" - Swizz Beatz on Instagram, with a photo of wife Alicia Keys.

- "Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights" - Madonna on Instagram, with an outtake from her recent Vogue Germany shoot.

- "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday" - Adele on Twitter.

- "Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay" - Josh Duhamel on Twitter.

- "It's #internationalwomensday and this lady took a break last night to shine all on her own. Wear red. Let's not get to work!" - Jane Lynch on Twitter, with a picture of the Statue of Liberty's torch.

- "Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women. Following their lead will never steer us wrong." - Lena Dunham, in an essay on LinkedIn.

- " Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th)" - J.K. Rowling on Twitter.

- "Have a great day. (But just the one remember) #InternationalWomensDay" - Michael Sheen on Twitter.

- "Equity, justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people! #InternationalWomensDay #ADayWithoutAWoman" - Kate Walsh on Twitter.

- "At the end of the day, you may not make the rules - yet - but you can create the reality you want. Embrace your differences, allow yourself the ability to grow, see through the challenges and be present in each aspect of your life. I will be BOLD and challenge the status quo." - Jessica Alba, in an essay on LinkedIn.

- "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the wondrous, fairer, gentler & generally vastly superior sex." - Piers Morgan on Twitter.

- "Wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo. #InternationalWomensDay" - Trevor Noah, posting a South African saying that means "You strike the women, you strike the rock," on Twitter.

- "Solidarity. The Statue Of Liberty is dark today. #ADayWithoutWomen #InternationalWomensDay However you choose to express your solidarity - striking, wearing red, making phone calls to your reps, only spending money at women-owned businesses (one of or all of these things) - thank you." - Sophia Bush on Instagram.

- "I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all you female badasses!" - Katie Couric on Twitter.