Eagle Herald











Jan 18, 3:22 PM EST

Monae among performers at Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Janelle Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform at the Women's March on Washington this weekend.

Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday. Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are also set to perform at Saturday's march.

"I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all," Monae said in a statement. "Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us."

Organizers say entertainers including Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs are joining the march's "artist table" to support the event at the U.S. capital and the 200 planned "sister marches" around the country. Actress America Ferrera was previously announced as the chair of the artists' group.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.