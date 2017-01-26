Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 26, 4:58 PM EST

Survey: DC women's march drew many first-time protesters

By NANCY BENAC
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Election News
With eye on 2018, Illinois governor says 'Don't blame me'

NASCAR's Carl Edwards does not rule out US Senate run in '18

The Latest: Trump returns to White House after celebrations

Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside 'DeploraBall'

Another inaugural tradition _ prayer _ under fire over Trump

10 promises Trump made for his first day

Trump asks some 50 senior Obama appointees to stay on

What's next? Democrats offer their views as Trump era starts

Trump nation eagerly awaits the greatness he promised

Democrats in sad shape: Power deficit as Trump era begins

WASHINGTON (AP) -- About a third of the people who turned out for the Women's March on Washington were first-time protesters, an unusually high share of newcomers for a demonstration, according to a survey of march participants.

University of Maryland Professor Dana Fisher said Thursday the random survey of 527 participants in the District of Columbia march on the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration also found that about 56 percent hadn't been part of a demonstration in the past five years, including the first-timers.

By contrast, 38 percent of demonstrators at the People's Climate March in New York in 2014 hadn't demonstrated in the past 5 years, said Fisher, who studies large-scale protests. There was no comparable figure for first-time protesters.

The survey found that those who turned out to march in Washington had turned out to vote, too - and not for Trump.

Ninety percent of those surveyed reported they had voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, 2 percent said they voted for a third party and 6 percent didn't answer. Less than 1 percent said they voted for Trump.

"I think the reason we had so many first-timers was that people felt like what was going to come with the Trump administration was so much in contrast to the issues that are important to them and the positions that are important to them that they felt they had to do something," Fisher said.

A large range of issues drew people to the march. Asked what motivated them to participate, 61 percent said women's rights. About a third mentioned the environment, racial justice, LGBTQ issues and reproductive rights. About a fourth mentioned social welfare and immigration.

Research teams spread out throughout the demonstration area to survey a random selection of participants. Additional survey results will be released later.

City officials in Washington estimated the march drew more than 500,000 people.

---

Follow Nancy Benac on Twitter at http://twitter.com/nbenac

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.