CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) -- The number of women running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives has set a record, largely a result of the momentum from the nationwide Women's March more than a year ago.

As of Thursday, when Virginia released its candidate list, 309 women from the two major parties have filed candidacy papers to run for the House. That is based on an Associated Press analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the AP's own review of candidate information released by the states.

The milestone tops the previous record of 298 female House candidates in 2012. The number is sure to grow, with filing deadlines remaining open in nearly half the states.