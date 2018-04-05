Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 5, 1:35 PM EDT

Number of women running for US House seats sets record

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and MAUREEN LINKE
Associated Press
Latest News
Number of women running for US House seats sets record

Number of women running for US House sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks

Democrats target House seat that's been red for 4 decades

Home invasion survivor eyes departing congresswoman's seat

Congressman files papers clarifying lobby registration dates
Election News
Indiana GOP Senate candidate called Trump 'vulgar' in 2016

The Latest: Walker warns of 'Blue Wave' in Wisconsin

Liberal Dallet easily takes Wisconsin Supreme Court race

O'Rourke raises $6.7M, keeping flush his bid to upset Cruz

In Missouri, GOP candidate for Senate walks Trump tightrope

Some see bitter Wisconsin race as next midterm barometer

What's next for House Speaker Paul Ryan?

Clout of young voters uncertain; A real force or a fad?

Report: Democrats would need huge wave to win US House

The Latest: Greitens' lawyer: No conflict of interest

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) -- The number of women running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives has set a record, largely a result of the momentum from the nationwide Women's March more than a year ago.

As of Thursday, when Virginia released its candidate list, 309 women from the two major parties have filed candidacy papers to run for the House. That is based on an Associated Press analysis of data from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the AP's own review of candidate information released by the states.

The milestone tops the previous record of 298 female House candidates in 2012. The number is sure to grow, with filing deadlines remaining open in nearly half the states.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.