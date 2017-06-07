Eagle Herald











Jun 7

Groovy: Woodstock site gets national historic recognition


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- The site of the 1969 Woodstock music festival is now officially recognized for its place in history.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) announced on Tuesday that Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in the Hudson Valley town of Bethel has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Cuomo says the festival that drew nearly half a million people to Max Yasgur's dairy farm was a "pivotal moment in both New York and American history," and the recognition will preserve the landmark for future generations.

Bethel Woods Center CEO Darlene Fedun says the recognition furthers educational and cultural initiatives at the museum and surrounding grounds that embody the "spirit of the '60s."

The 800-acre (323-hectare) Bethel Woods campus is 90 miles (144 kilometers) north of New York City.

