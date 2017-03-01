Eagle Herald











Mayor says LA's historic Angels Flight returning to service

By JOHN ROGERS
Associated Press

Timeline on World Cup Violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Angels Flight, LA's beloved little railroad, had its cameo in the hit musical "La La Land" and now it's almost ready for its close-up.

The tiny funicular that hauled people 298 feet up and down the city's steep Bunker Hill was shut down in 2013 after a series of safety problems.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said those issues are being resolved and the railroad's antique wooden cars should be back in service by Labor Day.

Angels Flight opened on New Year's Eve 1901, offering rides for a penny to people traveling up and down the hill from their Victorian mansions.

Although closed to the public in recent years it made a prominent appearance in "La La Land" when Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling rode it.

