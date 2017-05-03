Eagle Herald











May 3, 10:49 AM EDT

Documentary details recovery of soldier who lost all 4 limbs


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Documentary details recovery of soldier who lost all 4 limbs

Entertainer recalls 'infectious smile' of shooting victim

Comedian Jim Gaffigan's wife Jeannie has brain tumor surgery

Pressure on Fox to change not likely to go away

Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say

MANCHESTER, Maine (AP) -- A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation for veterans is sharing his story in a documentary on Netflix.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills' documentary, "Travis: A Soldier's Story", debuted Monday. The documentary details his family, fellow soldiers and his recovery.

In 2012, Mills was wounded by a roadside bomb during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. He survived but lost his limbs.

Mills started a foundation to help soldiers like himself who suffered combat injuries. He and his family continue to travel throughout Maine as they raise money and spread awareness for veterans' issues.

He and his wife, Kelsey, announced last month that they're expecting their second child, a boy.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.