Apr 2, 10:57 PM EDT

John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

He said he had been waiting "so long" to ask her to marry him.

She said yes and planted a kiss on him.

