Feb 20, 10:22 AM EST

'Moonlight' and 'The Americans' receive Writers Guild Awards


NEW YORK (AP) -- The screenplay for "Moonlight" and the scripts for "The Americans" and "Atlanta" were among the winners of this year's Writers Guild Awards.

Barry Jenkins' script for the Oscar-nominated "Moonlight" won the Guild prize for best original screenplay. Oscar nominee Eric Heisserer of "Arrival" won for best adapted screenplay. Best documentary screenplay went to "Command and Control," based on a telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser and story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts.

The awards were presented in New York and Los Angeles on Sunday night by the Writers Guild of America, West and East.

"The Americans" featured a team of seven writers and won for best television drama series. Best comedy went to "Atlanta" and its team of five writers, including Donald Glover and Stephen Glover.

