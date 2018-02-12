Eagle Herald











'Get Out,' 'Call Me By Your Name' win Writers Guild Awards


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jordan Peele's social satire horror "Get Out" and James Ivory's adaptation of the coming-of-age novel "Call Me By Your Name" have won the top honors from the Writers Guild of America.

Peele won the prize for best original screenplay and Ivory for adapted at the Writers Guild Awards held in Los Angeles and New York Sunday night.

"Get Out" and "Call Me By Your Name" are also nominated for original and adapted screenplay Oscars.

The Writers Guild also gave Brett Morgen the best documentary screenplay award for "Jane."

In television, "The Handmaid's Tale" won best drama series and best new series, "Veep" got best comedy series.

"Big Little Lies" won best adapted long form.

