Jan 26, 2:37 PM EST

Lawmaker: NY should boycott firms working on Trump wall


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York lawmaker wants to stop the state from doing business with companies working on President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The proposal from Assemblywoman Nily Rozic would prevent the state from signing contracts or investing in companies hired for the wall project.

The Democrat from Queens said Thursday she wants to send a signal to companies considering whether to work on the wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico, a proposal she calls wasteful and ineffective.

Existing rules prohibit state contracts with companies that do business in Iran or that boycott Israel.

Rozic says New York must honor its tradition of diversity and tolerance.

The legislation could do well in the overwhelmingly Democratic Assembly but may face challenges in the Republican-led Senate.

