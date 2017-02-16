Eagle Herald











Florida House attacks 'handouts' championed by Gov. Scott


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- The Florida House is releasing a scathing new video that trashes two programs championed by Gov. Rick Scott.

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday posted a video to YouTube that mentions several economic development deals that went bust despite taxpayers putting up millions to bring companies to the state.

The video also mentions that Visit Florida, the agency that promotes tourism, signed a $1 million deal to have rap star Pitbull tout the state in performances and videos. The video says "no more foolish spending" and "no more corruption."

GOP House members first saw the video Wednesday night during a closed meeting at a Tallahassee restaurant.

Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for House Speaker Richard Corcoran, defended the meeting, which was being paid for by the Republican Party of Florida.

On the web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qLGsFyHbzQ

