Eagle Herald











Mar 23, 12:47 AM EDT

'Snooki' inspires bill to cap public university speaker fees


TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Under legislation inspired by former "Jersey Shore" reality TV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, no more than $10,000 of state money could go to pay speakers at New Jersey's public universities.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. If approved, it will go to Republican Gov. Chris Christie's desk.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio says he was inspired to write the measure after Polizzi earned $32,000 to speak at Rutgers' commencement in 2011. He has sponsored the bill each session going back to 2011.

He calls it "ludicrous and wasteful" for state funds to pay for such speakers.

The legislation would cap state spending on public university speakers at $10,000.

Polizzi starred in MTV's "Jersey Shore" from 2009-2012.

She has not responded to a request for comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.