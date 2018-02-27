CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is offering teachers and school service personnel a revised 5 percent pay increase in the first year. In return, the governor says striking teachers will return to the classroom on Thursday.

Justice announced the agreement Tuesday night after emerging from a meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties.

A week ago Justice had signed smaller increases for teachers. The next day, they went on strike to demand better pay and benefits.

The latest proposed increases would have to be approved by the Legislature.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says the unions are "taking this deal in good faith" but he warns teachers could be called to strike again if progress is not made.

The state's average teacher pay ranks among the lowest in the nation.