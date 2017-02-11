Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 11, 2:01 PM EST

Yale drops slavery proponent Calhoun from college name


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) -- After years of debate, Yale University is changing the name of a residential college named after a 19th century alumnus who ardently supported slavery.

The university said Saturday it's renaming Calhoun College after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician-turned-Navy rear admiral.

Yale says it's the final decision on a controversy that boiled over with campus protests in 2015.

Yale President Peter Salovey says John C. Calhoun was a white supremacist at odds with the university's values. Salovey had announced in April that the school would keep Calhoun's name in order to not erase history, but says this is an exceptional case because promoting slavery was Calhoun's principal legacy.

Calhoun was a vice president and senator from South Carolina who contended that slavery was a "positive good."

