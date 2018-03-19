Eagle Herald











YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul agree to box in UK, US


YouTubers KSI, Logan Paul agree to box in UK, US

NEW YORK (AP) -- YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul are taking their acts into the boxing ring.

They've agreed to a two-fight deal, with the first bout in the Manchester, England, on August 25th and a rematch in the United States.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, was training with boxers Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Badou Jack in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old English comedian and actor beat YouTuber Joe Weller in the ring in London last month.

YouTube removed Paul's channels earlier this year after he posted images of what appeared to be a suicide victim online. Paul later apologized. YouTube also temporarily suspended advertising on the 22-year-old's channels in February due to an odd "pattern of behavior."

