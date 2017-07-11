Eagle Herald











Jul 11, 10:19 AM EDT

Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' now most-viewed YouTube video

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) -- Move over, "Gangnam Style." YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time.

Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth became the site's most-watched video Monday and has more than 2.896 billion views as of Tuesday. That's about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash "Gangnam Style," which held the most-viewed title for five years, YouTube said.

Justin Bieber's "Sorry" sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter , noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views. Puth also earned a congratulatory message from YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who called the feat "legendary & epic."

Wiz Khalifa said in a statement that he's happy the song has been able to "inspire and impact so many lives."

"See You Again" was released in 2015 as a tribute to late "Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.