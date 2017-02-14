Eagle Herald











Feb 14, 12:55 PM EST

Disney drops YouTube's PewDiePie over offensive videos


Latest News
Disney drops YouTube's PewDiePie over offensive videos

Disney ends deal with YouTube star over anti-Semitic stunt

How Google Chromebooks conquered schools

New Google Chromebooks cross lap
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- YouTube star Felix Kjellberg (SHEHL'-burg), who goes by the name PewDiePie online, has been dropped from Disney's Maker Studios and YouTube has cancelled his reality series following a Wall Street Journal report that he made anti-Semitic videos.

Kjellberg has amassed more than 53 million subscribers to his YouTube account and his videos routinely receive millions of views.

Maker Studios says in a statement that Kjellberg has built his following by being "provocative and irreverent," but "clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."

YouTube tells The Wrap that it's cancelling the release of 'Scare PewDiePie' Season 2 and dropping his channel from Google Preferred.

Kjellberg said in a Tumblr post Sunday that his content is entertainment and he didn't mean any offense. He says he doesn't support "hate-based groups."

Kjellberg didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.