Trumpeting her new digs: Los Angeles Zoo debuts new elephant
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Visitors are getting their first glimpses of Shaunzi, the Los Angeles Zoo's newest elephant.
The 46-year-old Asian female elephant came to LA from Fresno after her longtime companion died.
Shaunzi, who was born in Thailand and spent years in a circus, was introduced to the public Thursday in the Elephants of Asia exhibit.
The pachyderm was trucked 215 miles from Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a special crate last month.
