Apr 15, 10:40 AM EDT

Auction of Zsa Zsa Gabor's personal items earns $909,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Costumes, memorabilia and other items owned by late actress Zsa Zsa Gabor have sold at auction for more than $900,000.

Heritage Auctions says that a Margaret Keane portrait of the actress was sold for $45,000, making it the top seller at Saturday's auction. Overall, the auction, held online and at the actress' former mansion, earned $909,209.

A diamond and gold necklace with Gabor's catchphrase "dah-ling" sold for $20,000.

Also up for sale was a Steinway grand piano prominently used in the Liberace HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra," which sold for nearly $24,000.

Among the hundreds of items sold were Gabor's scripts, costumes, photographs of her with stars ranging including Johnny Carson, Cloris Leachman and Ronald and Nancy Reagan.

Gabor died in December 2016 at the age of 99.

