Eagle Herald











May 21, 8:59 AM EDT

Facebook CEO, wife celebrate 5th anniversary with Maine hike


MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have spent a day hiking around Mount Katahdin in Maine and talking with local residents on their anniversary weekend.

Zuckerberg said they met Saturday with former mill workers, teachers, small business owners, a librarian and a trucker in the town of Millinocket.

He said in a Facebook post that he was struck by their commitment to rebuild their community after the closing of paper mills that once drove the local economy.

Zuckerberg has been traveling the country with a goal of visiting all 50 states.

He and his wife were in Bangor for their fifth wedding anniversary Friday before continuing north to the Katahdin region. He posted a photo of his wife sporting a "Got Moose?" baseball cap.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.