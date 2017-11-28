AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 28, 4:21 AM EST

Iranian wrestler says managers told him to throw match


Latest News
Russian weather satellite fails to enter orbit after launch

Chechnya's leader says he's ready to resign

Russian president signs bill targeting foreign media

Prague appeals court allows Russian hacker extradition to US

The Latest: Extradition case lawyer vows to appeal further

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- An Iranian wrestler says his managers told him to intentionally lose to a Russian competitor to avoid facing an Israeli wrestler in the next round.

Ali Reza Karimi late Monday told the semi-official ISNA news agency that only one minute before the end of a Sunday round of the U-23 World Championship in Poland his coaches told him to throw the match to avoid facing an Israeli wrestler.

He says: "In a moment, my whole world seemed to come to an end."

Israel and Iran are bitter adversaries and Iranian athletes traditionally refrain from competing against Israelis. Iran's government usually rewards such behavior.

Karimi says he was beating Russian Alikhan Zhabrailov when coaches told him to lose.

Iran's sport ministry in a statement praised Karimi for supporting "human values."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.