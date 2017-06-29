Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 29, 11:01 AM EDT

Swedish, Dutch FMs worried about cholera in Yemen


Swedish, Dutch FMs worried about cholera in Yemen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) -- The foreign ministers of Sweden and the Netherlands have expressed their "shock" at the latest reports of suspected cholera cases in Yemen that has exceeded 200,000 people with an estimated 5,000 new cases daily.

Sweden's Margot Wallstrom and her Dutch counterpart Bert Koenders say "the speed with which the epidemic is spreading is particularly worrisome."

Wallstrom and Koenders said Friday in a joint statement that especially children are at risk and "accounting for half of the registered cases to date, and about a quarter of the recorded fatalities."

They urged that commercial flights to the Middle Eastern country should resume, airports and ports across the country to function, salaries of civil servants including medical personnel need to be paid and "unlock the economic potential of the country and its people."

